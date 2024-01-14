PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

