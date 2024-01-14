Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBA. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $34.47 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.36%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

