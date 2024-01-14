Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,179,000 after acquiring an additional 534,743 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.