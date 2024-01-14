Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 450,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 108,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

