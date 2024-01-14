Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.53.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$10.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, Director Debra Gerlach purchased 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$80,869.00. Also, Director Debra Gerlach bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $472,498 and have sold 75,134 shares valued at $888,954. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

