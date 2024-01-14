PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.50 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 367.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Articles

