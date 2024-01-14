PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.92. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 366,939 shares trading hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

