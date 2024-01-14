PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $4.92. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 366,939 shares trading hands.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.