Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $182.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

