Piper Sandler Companies’ (PIPR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $165.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $120.97 and a 1 year high of $182.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,209,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.