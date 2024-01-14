Piper Sandler Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $225,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $225,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 21,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,563,370.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,380.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,075. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

