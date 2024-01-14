PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PJT. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $95.07 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in PJT Partners by 67.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

