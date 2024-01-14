Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 19,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 606,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 183,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.