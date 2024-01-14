Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 486,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,019,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.94.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

