Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Powell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of POWL opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $97.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,036,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Powell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

