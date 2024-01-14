Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of PW opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.