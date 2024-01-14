PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00 and a beta of 1.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $336,088.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 533,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,181.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 1st quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.