PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.80. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.19.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

