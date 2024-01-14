PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $172.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.19.

NYSE PPG opened at $145.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

