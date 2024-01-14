PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$25.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.43.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK opened at C$23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$19.55 and a 12-month high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$133.10 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 45.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.8008865 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, with a total value of C$123,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram acquired 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.85 per share, with a total value of C$211,069.85. Insiders bought 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,783 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

