Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$120.00.

PD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$135.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$73.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$56.42 and a one year high of C$116.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of C$446.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

