Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore set a C$142.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$120.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD stock opened at C$73.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$80.75. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.59). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of C$446.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 14.3405088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

