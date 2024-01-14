Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE PRMW opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Primo Water by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Primo Water by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

