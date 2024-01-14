Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

