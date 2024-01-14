Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.75.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
