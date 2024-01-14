PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $780,161.70 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25.
- On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of PRCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on PRCT
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.