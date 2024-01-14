PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $780,161.70 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2024

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25.
  • On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $174,487.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $46.82 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 24.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 39.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

