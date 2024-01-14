ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head-To-Head Survey

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 1.21% 31.82% 4.13%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProFrac and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.02%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than ProFrac.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and ProFrac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $1.38 billion 0.77 -$42.42 million N/A N/A ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.49 $91.50 million $0.99 7.54

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats ProFrac on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

