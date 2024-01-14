Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.
In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.
