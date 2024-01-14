Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

