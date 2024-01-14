Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.56.
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $229,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
