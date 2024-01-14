Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.35. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Proto Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

