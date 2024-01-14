Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Proto Labs stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.35. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.