Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

