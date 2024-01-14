Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.61. Psychemedics shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 61,575 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Psychemedics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.

