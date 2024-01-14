Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.61. Psychemedics shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 61,575 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.
Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%.
Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, Fentanyl, and alcohol.
