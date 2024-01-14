PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in PTC by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in PTC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in PTC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $176.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.