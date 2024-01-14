Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 million, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $440,980.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 41,396 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $185,868.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,936,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,146,892.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alvin F. Wong sold 7,733 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $34,721.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $440,980.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,811 shares of company stock worth $361,751 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 202,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 371,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

