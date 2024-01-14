Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Boosted by Brookline Capital Management

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

CCCC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of CCCC opened at $6.80 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.99.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

