Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Southern stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

