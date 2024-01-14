Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.