Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

