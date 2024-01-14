Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Saputo Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%.
Saputo Price Performance
Saputo stock opened at C$27.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. Saputo has a one year low of C$25.75 and a one year high of C$37.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$198,173.25. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 49.33%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Further Reading
