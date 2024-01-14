Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Lowered by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$8.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$838.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$887.76 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amee Chande purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$72,747.50. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.83%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

