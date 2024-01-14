Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Decreased by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UNM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE UNM opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

