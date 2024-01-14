Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lowered by Analyst

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

UNM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Unum Group by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

