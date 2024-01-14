Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 84,140 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,457,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

