Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.4 %

Qorvo stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

