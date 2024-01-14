Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $136.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,238.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,392. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.