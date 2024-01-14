Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.