QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QNST

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.