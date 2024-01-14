RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 million, a P/E ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 0.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 17.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

