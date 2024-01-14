Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $28.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

