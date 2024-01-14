Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 94,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,300 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $128,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

