Rajeev Singh Sells 36,199 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 11th, Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Rajeev Singh sold 366 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $3,985.74.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Rajeev Singh sold 677 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $6,248.71.

On Friday, November 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 358 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $2,842.52.

On Monday, November 13th, Rajeev Singh sold 666 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $4,655.34.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 371 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $2,678.62.

Shares of ACCD opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

