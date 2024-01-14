Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $10.08 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

PG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

